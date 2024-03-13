James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Our Latest Report on JHX

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

Shares of JHX opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.69.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.75% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $978.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries

(Get Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.