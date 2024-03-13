Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.05

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $5.38. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 570 shares.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.34.
Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.58%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jewett-Cameron Trading
About Jewett-Cameron Trading
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.
