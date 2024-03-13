Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock Holdings Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,343,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,843 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.36% of Kanzhun worth $20,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,050,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,280,000 after acquiring an additional 581,094 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 515,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 105,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 576,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 71,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 216,149 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BZ opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. Kanzhun Limited has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.29 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

