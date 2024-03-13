Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Upgraded by Macquarie to “Outperform”

Macquarie upgraded shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Shares of Kanzhun stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 122.29 and a beta of 0.56. Kanzhun has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,672,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,483,000 after buying an additional 56,649 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,976,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,874,000 after buying an additional 1,247,997 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kanzhun by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 342,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kanzhun by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,978,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,688,000 after purchasing an additional 877,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth about $2,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

