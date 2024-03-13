KBR (NYSE:KBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. KBR has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBR will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,044,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,823,000 after buying an additional 52,679 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of KBR by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 97,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 23,534 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KBR by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 230,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in KBR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

