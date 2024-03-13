Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) & Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Head-To-Head Survey

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Get Kemper alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kemper and Kingstone Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper 0 0 5 1 3.17 Kingstone Companies 1 0 0 0 1.00

Kemper presently has a consensus price target of $70.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.46%. Kingstone Companies has a consensus price target of $1.75, indicating a potential downside of 53.95%. Given Kemper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kemper is more favorable than Kingstone Companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper $4.94 billion 0.76 -$272.10 million ($4.25) -13.69 Kingstone Companies $130.16 million 0.31 -$22.52 million ($1.22) -3.11

This table compares Kemper and Kingstone Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kingstone Companies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kemper. Kemper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingstone Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kemper and Kingstone Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper -5.50% -2.37% -0.46% Kingstone Companies -9.03% -42.09% -4.21%

Volatility & Risk

Kemper has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Kemper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Kemper shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kemper beats Kingstone Companies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kemper

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance. It provides preferred and specialty automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, general liability, and various other property and casualty insurance to individuals, as well as commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance; and supplemental accident and health insurance products, such as Medicare supplement insurance, fixed hospital indemnity, home health care, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural, suburban, and urban areas. It distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Kingstone Companies

(Get Free Report)

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It underwrites its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.