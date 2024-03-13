Kering (EPA:KER) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $412.54

Shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €412.54 ($453.34) and traded as high as €420.15 ($461.70). Kering shares last traded at €420.15 ($461.70), with a volume of 106,835 shares changing hands.
Kering Stock Up 1.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €395.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €412.54.
About Kering
Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.
