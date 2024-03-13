Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Major Shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab Sells 35,000,000 Shares of Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,011,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 296,487,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,568,484,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on KDP. Barclays cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

