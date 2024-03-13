Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.08

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.08 and traded as low as $8.80. Klabin shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 520 shares.
Klabin Stock Up 0.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.07.
Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $908.49 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Klabin S.A. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Klabin Cuts Dividend
About Klabin
Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Klabin
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.