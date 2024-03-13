Kooth (LON:KOO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Kooth (LON:KOO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 565 ($7.24) target price on the stock.

Kooth Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON KOO opened at GBX 286 ($3.66) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of £103.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9,416.67 and a beta of 0.71. Kooth has a 1 year low of GBX 166.50 ($2.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 380 ($4.87). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 282.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 305.81.

About Kooth

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help tools; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling and support services.

