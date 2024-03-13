Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Director Michael J. Tattersfield Sells 100,000 Shares

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $1,282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,936,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.43. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $16.22.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the first quarter valued at $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 196.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 531.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 81.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 182,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DNUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Stories

