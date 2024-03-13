Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

LVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

