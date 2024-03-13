Lear (NYSE:LEA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.89.

Lear Price Performance

Lear stock opened at $141.33 on Tuesday. Lear has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,379 shares of company stock worth $2,205,121. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,226,452,000 after acquiring an additional 227,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,912,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $793,391,000 after purchasing an additional 45,567 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Lear by 47.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lear by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lear by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,179,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $307,721,000 after buying an additional 153,282 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

