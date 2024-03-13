Legal & General Group Plc Buys 13,952 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.62% of Portland General Electric worth $25,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 44.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

POR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

