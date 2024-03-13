Legal & General Group Plc Trims Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.25% of EMCOR Group worth $24,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $323.42 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.52 and a 52-week high of $330.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

