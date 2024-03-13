Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.24

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.24 and traded as high as C$22.07. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$22.04, with a volume of 7,224 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Leon’s Furniture Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$686.90 million for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.0611111 EPS for the current year.

Leon’s Furniture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

Insider Transactions at Leon’s Furniture

In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 5,000 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.58, for a total value of C$92,909.50. Corporate insiders own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates through two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides household furniture, home electronics, home office products, appliances, and mattresses; repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

Featured Articles

