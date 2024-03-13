LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) CEO Eric Thomas Lipar Sells 10,869 Shares

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $1,216,784.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,430 shares in the company, valued at $70,240,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LGI Homes Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $112.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $141.91. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.83.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $608.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

LGIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in LGI Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,633,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

