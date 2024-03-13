LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) CFO Charles Michael Merdian Sells 6,361 Shares

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $712,113.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,823.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LGIH stock opened at $112.66 on Wednesday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 10.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.83.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

