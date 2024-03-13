LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) COO Michael Larry Snider Sells 7,993 Shares

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) COO Michael Larry Snider sold 7,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $879,709.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,900.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LGI Homes Stock Down 0.3 %

LGI Homes stock opened at $112.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.59 and its 200-day moving average is $114.94. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LGIH. StockNews.com cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,728,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,158,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,328,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,940,000 after purchasing an additional 54,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,094,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares during the period. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 674,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,878,000 after purchasing an additional 86,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

