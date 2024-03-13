LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) COO Michael Larry Snider Sells 7,993 Shares

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) COO Michael Larry Snider sold 7,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $879,709.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,900.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
LGI Homes Stock Down 0.3 %
LGI Homes stock opened at $112.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.59 and its 200-day moving average is $114.94. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on LGIH
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,728,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,158,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,328,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,940,000 after purchasing an additional 54,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,094,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares during the period. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 674,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,878,000 after purchasing an additional 86,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.
About LGI Homes
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LGI Homes
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Time to Buy These 3 Underperforming Magnificent Seven Members?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Sea Limited is the One-Stop Digital Consumer Platform of Asia
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- NetApp is Still a Value Play in the Data Management Segment
Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.