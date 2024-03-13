Lido Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,977 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,768,940,000 after acquiring an additional 726,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $768,078,000 after acquiring an additional 127,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,156,556 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,449,000 after acquiring an additional 301,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $140,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $140,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,834 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $136.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

