Lido Advisors LLC Has $244,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Stephens downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,087,782. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.3 %

TSCO opened at $249.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.60. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.65.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

