LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on LiveRamp

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $21,513,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 5,308.7% during the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 746,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 732,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,203,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,330,000 after acquiring an additional 626,372 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,136,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 510,785 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Stock Up 0.3 %

RAMP opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.09 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $42.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About LiveRamp

(Get Free Report

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.