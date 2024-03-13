LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMPGet Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $21,513,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 5,308.7% during the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 746,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 732,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,203,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,330,000 after acquiring an additional 626,372 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,136,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 510,785 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAMP opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.09 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $42.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

