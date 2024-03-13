Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.14

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.14 and traded as high as C$11.73. Lundin Mining shares last traded at C$11.61, with a volume of 1,687,982 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.87.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The firm has a market cap of C$8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.8145275 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

