Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $842,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after acquiring an additional 46,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.50.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $256.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.85 and a beta of 1.44. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.81 and a fifty-two week high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

