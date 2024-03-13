Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) General Counsel Morgan Fong Sells 98,200 Shares of Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 98,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $3,370,224.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 283,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,714,893.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Maplebear Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

CART has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Maplebear

Maplebear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.