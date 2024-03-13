Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.02% of Marathon Oil worth $315,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504,754 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,650,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,247,000 after buying an additional 119,850 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

