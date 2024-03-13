Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Down 1.7 %

MMI stock opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. Marcus & Millichap has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $44.24.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.24 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 5.27%.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is presently -56.18%.

In other news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $316,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at $235,838.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 3rd quarter worth $6,544,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 18,706 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,415,000 after acquiring an additional 139,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

