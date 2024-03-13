Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) CEO Dean Michael Klisura Sells 9,994 Shares of Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $207.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $151.86 and a one year high of $207.74. The company has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

