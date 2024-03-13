Matson (NYSE:MATX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $109.32 on Tuesday. Matson has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $122.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.66.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.60 million. Matson had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Matson will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Institutional Trading of Matson

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,197,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,819,000 after buying an additional 338,940 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth $25,569,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 78.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,935,000 after acquiring an additional 197,658 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Matson by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 239,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after acquiring an additional 195,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the third quarter worth about $14,074,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

