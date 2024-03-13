MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Major Shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, Sells 2,950,000 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $58,557,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha Stock Up 1.4 %

MAX stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $22.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MAX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised MediaAlpha from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MediaAlpha from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth $243,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 10.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 10.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.