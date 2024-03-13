Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 28.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 882,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 192,895 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,852,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 125.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after buying an additional 1,257,921 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

NYSE:MPW opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

