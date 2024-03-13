Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,992 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of Medical Properties Trust worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $10.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

MPW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

