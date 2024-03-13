MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Desjardins increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$27.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price objective on MEG Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$30.09.

MEG Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$29.03 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.79 and a 12-month high of C$30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.52. The firm has a market cap of C$7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 2.3207395 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total transaction of C$6,788,247.74. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

