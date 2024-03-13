Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 689 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.09% of California Water Service Group worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,634 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $28,804.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

California Water Service Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.98.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.98). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.84%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

