Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,450 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,202 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of SM Energy worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,344,000 after acquiring an additional 224,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after acquiring an additional 842,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,279,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,356,000 after acquiring an additional 75,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 15.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,414,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,006,000 after buying an additional 450,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on SM Energy from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 4.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

