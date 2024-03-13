Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Evergy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Evergy by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after acquiring an additional 65,475 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Evergy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Evergy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $63.93.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.82%.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.