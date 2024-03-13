Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,069,575 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $111.74 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.