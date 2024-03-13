Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,291 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,183,834 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA opened at $136.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.