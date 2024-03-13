Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,764 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,774,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,723,000 after purchasing an additional 788,245 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,842,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 837,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,110,000 after acquiring an additional 161,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 279,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $60.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.37.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

