Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,494 shares of company stock worth $13,055,496 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A opened at $147.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.23. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $151.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

