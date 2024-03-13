Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.83 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,991 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,278,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,157,000 after acquiring an additional 765,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,698,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,529,000 after acquiring an additional 117,060 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

