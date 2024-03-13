Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $2.77 Million in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 97,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Equitable by 109.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 118,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 35.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Equitable by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 6.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Trading Up 2.1 %

Equitable stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $164,003.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,674.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equitable news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $164,003.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,674.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $322,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,922.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,814 shares of company stock worth $8,207,471 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EQH

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

