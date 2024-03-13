Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 4,793 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $99.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.84 and its 200-day moving average is $87.86. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $99.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

