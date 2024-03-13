Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in L. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,563 shares of company stock worth $10,052,551 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.37. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $76.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

