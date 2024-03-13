Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 16,144 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,144 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBIN. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

FBIN stock opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $83.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.58.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.