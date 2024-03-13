Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,327 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.62.

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total transaction of $312,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total transaction of $312,576.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,405. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $269.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $271.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.57 and a 200 day moving average of $222.24.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

