Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 9,321 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,321 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.67% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 445.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS BBHY opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.