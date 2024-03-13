Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 479.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $92.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 381.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

