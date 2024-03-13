Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.47

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$70.47 and traded as high as C$74.71. Metro shares last traded at C$74.48, with a volume of 273,360 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Metro from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC dropped their target price on Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Metro from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Metro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$77.21.

Metro Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.86 billion. Metro had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Metro Inc. will post 4.2059165 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

Further Reading

