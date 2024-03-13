Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra Sells 7,000 Shares

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $669,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,982,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, March 8th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $659,820.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $640,780.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $574,210.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $593,880.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $609,140.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $611,870.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $582,400.00.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $97.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.89 and a 200-day moving average of $78.07. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $101.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,015,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 492.3% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $599,203,000 after purchasing an additional 927,302 shares during the period. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 75.7% in the third quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,565,000 after purchasing an additional 649,516 shares during the period. Finally, Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

